All of sudden, the rage for South Indian films and actors has become massive in the country. With the films releasing with a pan-India factor and in multiple languages, the craze for regional films is getting bigger with every passing day. One of the biggest actors in the country right now is Suriya. The Jai Bhim actor was spotted in Mumbai last night along with his wife and actress Jyotika and now netizens are reacting to their video and comparing their simplicity with Bollywood stars. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Saravanan Sivakumar known by his stage name, Suriya is one of the most popular stars in the country. He has given some of the most incredible performances in the last few years including Jai Bhim, Soorarai Pottru, Ghajini and Vaaranam Aayiram to name a few. Talking about his latest outing, the actor was spotted in Mumbai.

Suriya was dressed casually in a white and black striped shirt and paired it with matching trousers. Whereas his wife Jyotika donned a floral top with a pair of denim jeans and kept her tresses open.

Take a look at their video below:

They really are so humble and down to earth!

Reacting to Suriya’s video, a user on Instagram commented, “Aaj kal saare south ke star bollywood aa rahe hain , lochya kya hain ye??😂😂” Another user commented, “So humble compared to so called bollywood star’s😂😂” A third user commented, “apko aisa laga😂. Lekin fact yahi he ki South ka films blockbuster ho rahe hai, isliye South vaale actors ko bohot badiya demand hai. They are not coming, bollywood is calling them😂”

What are your thoughts on netizens going gaga over Suriya’s Mumbai spotting? Is there actually a Bollywood collaboration on the cards? Tell us in the space below.

