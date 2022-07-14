From the past few months, a couple of South films became the talk of the town for a reason. It took not only social media by storm but also created havoc at the box office. Recently, the list of top 10 most popular male Tamil film stars for the month of June 2022 surfaced on the web. Soon after which fans have been fighting amongst themselves if the topper should be topping the list of not.

Ormax media released the list recently and topped the list of Top 10 Most popular male Tamil film stars for the month of June 2022 is Thalapathy Vijay.

Thalapathy Vijay is followed by Ajith Kumar and Suriya. Kamal Haasan grabs the 4th spot while Sivakarthikeyan, Vijay Sethupathi, Rajinikanth, and Vikram, are on 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th positions. The last two positions are taken by Dhanush and Karthik Sivakumar respectively. Well, fans believe that in June, Suriya broke the internet with his character Rolex in Kamal Haasan-led Vikram.

Ormax Stars India Loves: Most popular male Tamil film stars (Jun 2022) #OrmaxSIL pic.twitter.com/8jmocQqckh — Ormax Media (@OrmaxMedia) July 14, 2022

Soon after it surfaced on social media, it divided netizens into two sections while one section agreed with the list others argued about who should have been before who. Commenting on the post a user wrote, “Vijay 1st is acceptable bcoz his bday in June….but Ajith is 2nd place is completely unfair…Suriya should be in second place Bcoz at first 10days of June total Twitter trending hashtag is #Rolex,” while another, “According to fan base only Bro Ajith>>> Total Suriya 40 movies BO>Ajith career BO Also only in TN Gundan Fans are more Worldwide Suriya fanbase>>>>” A use also commented, “Suriya na should be 2nd…aamai should be 3rd.”

Ormax Stars India Loves: Most popular female Tamil film stars (Jun 2022) #OrmaxSIL pic.twitter.com/69N7J4qBEB — Ormax Media (@OrmaxMedia) July 14, 2022

On the other hand, Ormax media also released the Most popular female Tamil film stars list for the month of Jun 2022 and guess who topped it? Newly married Nayanthara grabs the first spot while the next 3 places are taken by Samantha, Keerthy Suresh, and Trisha Krishnan, respectively. Following them on the list is Tamannaah in the 6th position followed by Jyothika, Pooja Hegde, Rashmika Mandanna, and Anushka Shetty, who are in the 7th, 8th, 9th, and 10 positions, respectively.

Well, this was it! In both, the list, who do you think should have topped the list if not these? Do let us know how much you agree with the list.

