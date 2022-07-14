Most South movies have lately been gaining crazy attention and this hype also reflects on the box office trends. Even though movies like RRR and KGF Chapter 2 have proven to be phenomenal in the last few months, there are a bunch of South films that did not do as well as expected and Koratala Shiva’s Acharya is one of them. According to the most recent reports, the two lead actors of the film, Ram Charan and his father Chiranjeevi, have had to pay a hefty amount of money to compensate for the losses that the movie has brought about.

For the unversed, Acharya is an action-drama film which hit the theatres in April this year. The movie has been directed by Korala Siva and features actors like Chiranjeevi and Pooja Hegde, apart from Ram. The movie was expected to do well at the BO but failed miserably, making the distributors and exhibitors ask for compensation just a few months back.

Now, according to the latest report by Gulte.com, Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi have paid a sum of ₹20 crores to the exhibitors after their open letter to the Acharya team. There have also been rumours about director Koratala Siva paying one of the buyers as compensation but there is no confirmation on it yet.

Even though the compensation news has not been confirmed by Ram Charan or Chiranjeevi, the piece of info is leaving the fans quite impressed. Some of them have even expressed on social media how generous of a move this is while others believe it is only a fair and necessary one.

Acharya was even released on OTT as soon as possible to earn back at least a part of the losses but it only worked to a certain extent. Reports around that time even suggested that the Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi starrer has suffered a loss worth Rs 84 crores.

