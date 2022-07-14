Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s wedding was one most awaited events of the year as the couple looks the most adorable together. Meanwhile, as per earlier reports, their wedding’s streaming rights were sold to Netflix for a whopping amount. However, in a shocking turn of events, the streaming giant has reportedly backed out from the deal. Scroll below to know what went wrong.

Advertisement

Although their marriage was an intimate affair while top celebrities were also invited. Industry people such as Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee, Karthi, Vasanth Ravi along with producer Boney Kapoor were also present.

Advertisement

Coming back to the topic, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan were too ecstatic to know when Netflix decided to buy the streaming rights of their marriage for 25 Crores. As per News18, the pictures shared by Shivan on Instagram to mark the one-month anniversary has seems to have irked the streaming giant.

Reportedly, Vignesh felt that keeping his wedding pictures under wraps might make people lose interest. So the filmmaker thought marking one month anniversary with unseen pictures would be a good idea, however, his opinion has now backfired as Netflix might be cancelling their deal. On the other hand, Nayanthara is also disappointed about the shocking turn of events.

As per earlier reports, the couple spent nothing on the wedding preparation as the streaming giant did all the work according to their needs. Netflix team booked the five-star hotel in Mahabalipuram, while they also made a massive glass fort. On the other hand, food worth Rs 3500 per meal, make-up artists and security guards were also arranged by them only.

On the work front, Nayanthara will be seen in Atlee Kumar’s Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan, along with Godfather, Paattu, Connect, Trishna and AK 62.

Must Read: Rashmika Mandanna Names Permission To Dance In The Proof Album Tracklist, Pissed Off Desi BTS ARMYs Say “We Should Dislike & Report…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram