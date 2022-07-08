Fans are super indulged in their favourite celebrities’ life, let be it their marriage, their hit film or they starting a family of their own, fans are super eager and excited to know everything. South superstar Ram Charan enjoys a huge fan following worldwide who are waiting to hear the good news.

However, it looks like Ram and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela are currently not interested in starting a family of their own, even though they have been married for the past 10 years. For those unaware, Upasana and Ram tied the knot back in 2012.

Ram Charan and wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela are in a very happy married life and are enjoying it to full fledged, however, both the couple have been questioned on why they are not having a child. In many interactions, both of them have clarified that they are not interested in starting a family anytime soon, however, Upasana’s recent interaction with Sadguru has now drawn everyone’s attention to it.

Talking about the interaction that’s grabbing many eyeballs, Upasana Kamineni Konidela spoke about the three RRR’s that life that stands for relationship, reproduction and role in life. Right after that Upasana revealed that she does not want to have a kid due to population control. Reacting to what she said, Sadhguru said, “Man is worried about carbon footprint but if the human footprint is reduced, there is no need to worry about global warming too. So, it’s good to see women who chose to not reproduce”.

Hearing what Sadhguru had to say on her thought impressed Ram’s wife and she claimed she would love to make him meet her mom and mother-in-law soon, “I would make you speak with my mother and mother-in-law very soon,” Upasana said.

Upasana indeed is a boss lady for breaking the monotony!

What are your thoughts on Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela's decision of not having a child?

