If one actor whose fan following has tremendously increased in recent times is Allu Arjun. With the release of Pushpa, the actor became a pan India star and with the film’s success, his demand also increased. Although he’s currently giving time for the sequel but the actor has also bagged a number of endorsement deals for which he has charged hefty amounts. On the other hand, the actor refused to promote liquor and gutka brands, who were ready to pay a massive amount.

As of now, the actor hasn’t signed any other projects yet, as Allu wants to give all his time to Pushpa 2. Directed by Sukumar, the upcoming film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil along with Vijay Sethupathi. The movie is set to go on floors in the coming months.

Coming back to the topic, as per Economic Times, Allu Arjun whose popularity grew post the success of Pushpa and his previous dubbed films has now increased his remuneration for commercials. Reportedly, the actor is charging a whopping 7.5 Crore per day for brand endorsements. While he was already a brand ambassador of RedBus, the actor has now been associated with brands such as Coca-Cola, Astral, KFC, and Zomato.

Talking about the same, a top marketing executive of a leading brand told ET, “Pushpa has penetrated right into tier II and III markets against the pan-India cricket film ‘83’ in the release week. While his stardom needs no introduction in the South, it has now translated across North also, and hence Allu Arjun has become a hot favourite in the brand circuit and the ask for him has grown manifold.”

#AlluArjun denied a ₹10 cr offer from gutka and liquor brand. Currently he is charging ₹7.5 cr for brand endorsements. Kudos to the star for following his principles. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) August 10, 2022

Other than these brands, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo star was also approached by some gutka and liquor brands but the actor clearly refused their offers. As per reports, the brands were offering him 10 Crore for the same.

A source close to Allu Arjun told the news portal, “Yes, a big gutka brand and a liquor company had approached Allu Arjun, which he refused. He is principally against signing gutka or any liquor brands or surrogate advertising.”

