With the release of Pushpa, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna went on to become pan India stars. Post the film, other South releases came into the limelight and many become excited about the other films too. Now that the sequel is set to go on floors very soon, there has been a lot of information shared online regarding the story, cast and whatnot. Meanwhile, as per the latest reports, Allu has been experimenting with his looks for Part 2 as he intends to add some kind of style to the character.

Directed by Sukumar, the movie also stars Fahadh Faasil along with other supporting cast members. For the sequel, there were reports, that claimed Vijay Sethupathi and Manoj Bajpayee have been roped in for key roles. However, Manoj already dismissed such rumours, while, Vijay is yet to say anything about the same.

As the excitement for Pushpa 2 is sky high, as per India Today Allu Arjun is trying to upgrade his titular character by experimenting with different looks. So far the actor has tried two looks but the final call hasn’t been taken yet. Interestingly, the actor recently dropped some new pictures which are said to be his look from the upcoming film.

A source close to the development told, “So far, Allu Arjun has experimented with two looks for his character in Pushpa 2. The first look is about the actor sporting tattoos and the second one is about him flaunting his ear piercings. The actor has been putting out photos to see how people react to his different looks.”

“Allu Arjun intends to keep his look raw as the one in Pushpa: The Rise. However, this time, he wants to add a pinch of style to his entire look for the film. And therefore, his look for the second part will have a lot of elements of style to it. Having said that, the actor is yet to take a final call on the look,” added the source.

As per earlier reports, Fahadh Faasil hinted about part 3 but nothing has been confirmed yet. On the other hand, the pre-production for Pushpa: The Rule has already been started and the team will kick start the shoot in the coming months.

