Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya’s separation took the nation by storm as the couple looked most adorable together. Although they made an official announcement last year but still they keep on hitting headlines for the same. Most recently when Sam appeared on Koffee With Karan her comments grabbed a lot of attention and for the same reason, the actress is reportedly not happy about reigniting the conversation about her separation.

Last year in October, the two officially announced their split. Taking to her Instagram, the Makkhi actress wrote, “To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers, and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on.”

Coming back to the topic, when Samantha appeared on Koffee With Karan, host Karan Johar asked if there is bitterness. To this, the Family Man 2 actress said, “Are there hard feelings like if you put us both in a room, you have to hide sharp objects? Yeah, as of now, yes. So it’s not an amicable situation right now.” Post her comments on the chat show, her divorce talks are again making headlines, due to which the actress isn’t happy.

As quoted by Bollywood Life, a source close to the actress told, “Samantha is working extremely hard in her professional life and wants her audience and fans only to talk about her craft and not personal life. However, she too is very much aware that this is not possible due to her being a public figure. Of late there has been a lot of news about her and her past and this has left the actress a little bit unhappy. But she is focusing on her work so that the negativity doesn’t affect her.”

On the other hand, Naga who was very much quiet about his personal life, recently in a conversation with ETimes, revealed if he’s still open to working with his ex-wife. The Thank You star said, “That’s gonna be a crazy one if it happens. But I don’t know, only the universe knows. Let’s see.”

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya will be making his Hindi debut in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. While Samantha will be seen in Yashoda and Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda.

