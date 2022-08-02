Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 is easily one of the highly anticipated Indian films as every single update or rumour about it is making headlines. Recently, a setback for fans came as it was learnt that the shoot of the film has been postponed due to an ongoing Tollywood strike. Now, the film producer himself has spoken about resuming the work, giving a big relief to fans.

For those who aren’t aware of the strike, the Producers’ Guild of Tollywood recently decided to put a halt on the films’ shooting from 1st August onwards. During this time, the producers will be discussing the losses Tollywood is suffering. The discussions are expected to be mostly around the movie ticket prices and exorbitant fees charged by the actors.

Amid the ongoing strike, one of the major projects which are touted to suffer is said to be Allu Arjun‘s Pushpa 2. Reportedly, the film is already running late as the shoot is yet to even begin. Even though nobody knows when the strike will be called off, producer Y Ravi Shankar has hinted at starting the work from August end.

While talking to Pinkvilla, Pushpa 2 producer Y Ravi Shankar said, “We have a strike going on here in the Telugu industry. Once the strike is over we will start from August-end, or whenever the strike is over.” “Now, we can’t shoot because the chamber called for a strike for the producer’s issue. There is something internal going on, so once the shoot resumes then we will be able to start the film. (But) we are ready,” he added.

Meanwhile, apart from the shooting-related updates, Pushpa 2 is making news over Allu Arjun taking home as much as 125 crores as his fees, thus triggering the budget.

