Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise was one of the highest-grossing films in recent times. The film, which was made on a budget of around 170–200 crore, minted around 355–365 crore at the box office and fans have been super excited about Pushpa 2. Now, the financial details of Pushpa: The Rule are out & it seems a little disastrous for its makers.

After the success of Pushpa: The Rise – in Hindi as well as Telugu, the film’s budgets were revised and the cast and crew’s remunerations were hiked. And now we have deets about how much they are charging and what the budget for it is.

As per a Telugu360 report, Allu Arjun will reportedly be taking home Rs 125 crores as his remuneration for Pushpa: The Rule. The reports further reveal that Sukumar will be paid Rs 75 crores as remuneration for the second instalment. With just the fees of the lead actor and director amounting to Rs 200 crores, this means that the film’s production house Mythri Movie Makers will be shelling out huge amounts. And given the first film’s success, it left them with no other option but to go ahead with the deal.

While that’s the deets on how much Allu Arjun and Sukumar are earning for Pushpa: The Rule, the reports claim that the cost for making the film – including the interests and the promotional costs, is expected to cost Rs 150 crores. This means that the total budget for the second Pushpa instalment is expected to be around Rs 350 crores. The report states that the director promised to complete the shoot on quick schedules so as to stay within budget.

Along with these details, the article also stated that the production house – Mythri Movie Makers has been asked not to close any non-theatrical deals as Allu Aravind will close all the deals of Pushpa: The Rule before the release.

But is the above-mentioned amount all that the film’s lead actor and director are getting for this instalment? Well, no. The reports state that Allu Arjun and Sukumar will share 40 percent each of the film’s profits, meaning Mythri Movie Makers will have to get just 20 percent from the profits. From the amount they are investing, the profits would be tiny if the film fares well. If the film bombs, the entire stress would fall on the production house.

Talking about the non-budget aspects of the film, the shooting of Allu Arjun-led Pushpa: The Rule will commence in mid-August and is looking at a post-summer release in 2023. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna reprising her role as Srivalli.

