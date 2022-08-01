Hrithik Roshan is considered among the top Bollywood stars and people even compare him with the ‘Greek God’ for his looks. Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is currently the most trending South actress, has taken everyone by storm ever since she appeared in Family Man 2. Meanwhile, an old video of Sam from her early days is now going viral where she looks unrecognisable and claims not liking HR’s looks, while everyone is mad about him.

Advertisement

In her 12 years long career, Sam has come a long a way and is considered among the top actress of Indian cinema. The actress who debuted in Ye Maaya Chesave with her now ex-husband Naga Chaitanya never looked back and acted in some blockbuster films.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a Reddit user recently dug out an old interview of Samantha. The actress looked unrecognisable as she appeared on the Sakshi TV, while she was 23 years old. In the clip shared by a Reddit user, Sam can be seen controlling her laugh as she talks about Hrithik Roshan, she says, “Everybody will kill me but I don’t like Hrithik’s looks too much.”

Soon after the video of Samantha went viral, some users slammed her for not liking Hrithik Roshan. However, a Redditor defended the Makkhi actress and wrote, “About her opinion on Hrithik. So many people like the rugged Indian look on men rather then ‘very pretty Greek god’ type look compare it with Prabhas and Rana’s Baahubali look or Ram Charan and NTR’s RRR look that’s true Indian handsomeness. Tall and dark.”

Many even commented about her looks, reacting to it a user wrote, “She looks different in every new picture or appearance. I can never seem to recognise her In my mind, she looks the same as she did in family man which is so different from her current state,” another wrote, ” Surgery ka kamaal, babu bhaiya,” a third commented, “If any of you’ve followed Pokemon, you might get this joke. The current Sam looks like the ‘vikasit roop’ of this Sam,” a fourth wrote, “How gorgeous was she! Such a cute face & that long silky hair! She was a natural, she didn’t have to go under the knife. In her defense, she looks prettier these days than her peak surgery look.”

On the work front, Samantha who recently made her Koffee With Karan debut will be seen in Yashoda along with Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda.

Must Read: Biggies Of Prabhas, Mahesh Babu & Others To Suffer As Tollywood On A Shooting Halt From Today

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram