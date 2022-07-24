Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 is definitely getting us excited with each passing day. Even though the film is yet to take off, some exciting rumours and insights are grabbing our attention. However, the latest news isn’t a pleasurable one and below are all the details you need to know.

Recently, we got to hear that the threequel might just happen and it was revealed by none other than Fahadh Faasil, who played SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat in the first part and is reprising the character in the upcoming sequel. In other news, Allu Arjun is enjoying a vacation with his family before he starts shooting. However, seems like the start might face a delay due to locations issue.

As per the reports flowing in, director Sukumar has finalised two shooting locations for Pushpa 2. One is Maredumilli, a village in Andhra Pradesh, where the first part was shot. However, Sukumar isn’t very keen about it as he wants something new to show in the sequel. Apart from it, the place is also ruined by heavy rains.

Speaking about another location, the director is eyeing a place where Ram Charan‘s Rangasthalam was shot. However, the place is currently occupied due to the Polavaram project. So, as of now, the location is yet to be finalised for Pushpa 2 and it might take some time for the film to get started.

Meanwhile, recently Manoj Bajpayee was said to be approached for a role in Pushpa 2. Manoj had earlier said that every frame in Pushpa has been shot as if it’s a matter of life and death, making the news more believable. However, the veteran has completely denied it.

