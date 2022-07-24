Vijay Deverakonda is all set to make his much-awaited smashing pan-India debut with Liger. Also starring Ramya Krishnan and Ananya Panday, the film has been shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, technically making Vijay’s debut in Bollywood. Now the latest we hear is about the film breaking records for the actor even before it takes the box office by storm.

For the unversed, it’s the 2017 Telugu hit Arjun Reddy which earned Vijay massive popularity in the Hindi belt. As most of us know, Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh, an official Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy, emerged as a big blockbuster at the box office. It helped Vijay’s film in finding fame again among the Hindi audiences through OTT. Ever since people are eagerly awaiting his debut in Bollywood.

A couple of days ago, Liger’s trailer was unveiled and has been receiving mostly rave reviews for its intensity and Vijay Deverakonda’s rowdy act. While the film has the potential of making it at the box office with its Hindi version, it had already made a record in the Nizam region.

It is learnt that the makers of Liger have quoted a price of theatrical rights in Nizam at 30 crores. If the deal is sealed, it will be the highest amount ever paid for a Vijay Deverakonda starrer and we’re sure the deal will be done soon.

Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger also has an extended cameo of a legendary boxer Mike Tyson. It releases on 25th August in multiple languages.

Meanwhile, at the trailer launch, Vijay Deverakonda spoke about being bad at multi-tasking. He said, “Honestly, I am really bad at multi-tasking. I can focus on one thing at a time. I get confused otherwise if I take too much on my plate, get confused; it’s not in my capability. So I will only do one film at a time.”

