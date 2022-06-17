Taapsee Pannu is one of the most bankable stars of Bollywood who has proved her mettle with each passing day. The actress made her Bollywood debut with Chashme Baddoor opposite Pakistani singer Ali Zafar, which was last seen in the Netflix film Loop Lapeta with Tahir Raj Bhasin. Taapsee Pannu has never failed to grab netizens’ attention. The actress has never shied away from voicing her opinion due to which she has often faced criticism too. Do you remember the time when made headlines for slamming Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh and its maker?

Advertisement

After its release in 2019, Shahid and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh received criticism for promoting misogyny and toxic masculinity.

Advertisement

Soon after its release, Taapsee Paanu became the talk of the town after she penned a sarcastic Tweet while taking a jibe at Kabir Singh. It so happened when Taapsee re-tweeted a piece of news about a ‘man smashing 19-year-old girlfriend’s head over her character” and wrote, “Or maybe let’s just say they were madly in love with each other and this ‘act’ was to validate his true love for her.” The Tweet appeared to be a direct attack on director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s controversial statement where he said, “there’s no emotion if you can’t slap your woman’ after his new film Kabir Singh and the eponymous character were slammed as ‘misogynistic.”

Little did Taapsee Pannu know that she will be trolled and slammed for her tweet. The actress quickly cleared the air and wrote, “Statutory warning: people with no sense of sarcasm kindly ignore me and my tweet. Thank you, it was nice not knowing you.”

Statutory warning: people with no sense of sarcasm kindly ignore me n my tweet. Thank you , it was nice not knowing you 🙏🏼 https://t.co/OhIeOd6ZYf — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 15, 2019

Speaking about the same, Taapsee Pannu told Mumbai Mirror, “Kabir Singh and Arjun Reddy are not the only films glorifying misogyny, there are several others too but not to this extent. That is one of the reasons why I do the kind of films I do, there should be a counter-narrative too. I know I’ll never be able to match up to the numbers of this film but that won’t deter me. We are on the cusp of a change and I am not going to give up now.”

This is when Taapsee Pannu said that the problem is not showing flawed characters, but it starts when you glorify them and make what they are doing seem heroic. “This character is so revered that whatever he does is not just accepted, it is celebrated,” Taapsee had added.

Further, when Taapsee was asked if the audience will accept a female Kabir Singh, she compared it with her character Rumi Bagga from Manmarziyan and said she wasn’t a female Kabir Singh but she was flawed too who ended up losing her love and getting divorced. Slamming the audience, the actress concluded by saying, “The same misogynist people who didn’t see a problem with Kabir, booed Rumi. We aren’t oblivious to the double standards of our society.”

In terms of work, Taapsee Pannu will next be seen in Shabash Mithu in which she will step into the shoes of Indian Women Cricket Team Captain Mithali Raj.

Must Read: Rocketry: The Nambi Effect: Did You Know? R Madhavan’s Real-Life Character Nambi Narayanan Was Tortured For 30 Hours During Investigation

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram