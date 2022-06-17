Shaktimaan had become an instant hit when the show was first aired in 1997. Over the years, the series has been called iconic as many feel it was ahead of its time. Mukesh Khanna who played the titular character became a fan favourite. Meanwhile, the big screen adaption is currently in the making and Sony Pictures hold the rights for the same. Khanna has been very much vocal about the upcoming movie and in a recent conversation; he spoke about the humongous budget of the film.

In the original show, Mukesh played the role of a superhero and his alter ego Pandit Gangadhar Vidhyadhar Mayadhar Omkarnath Shastri, a photographer for the newspaper Aaj Ki Aawaz. Later an animated series was launched in 2011, followed by a television film titled Hamara Hero Shaktimaan in 2013.

Mukesh Khanna in a recent conversation with Amar Ujala shared a few details about the Shaktimaan movie and revealed that they’re planning to make the film on a 300 Crore budget. “This project has come to me after many years. People used to tell me to make Shaktimaan 2. I didn’t want to bring Shaktimaan back on TV,” he said.

Shaktimaan star Mukesh Khanna added, “After internal talks, I joined hands with the Sony people and later made the news public. People want to know what’s happening next? Now, what should I tell them? This is a big film of at least Rs 300 crore. Can’t tell much about it till everything is finalised.”

“This movie is being made by the makers of Spider-Man. But, Shaktimaan will be desi. I have prepared the story of the film in my own way. My only condition to them was that they wouldn’t change the story,” he said.

Answering the biggest questions about who will play the lead in the upcoming film, the actor says, “People ask who will become Shaktimaan? This is also a very big question in itself, which I will not answer, but it is also certain that without Mukesh Khanna, there will be no Shaktimaan. Because if someone else becomes Shaktimaan, then the whole country will not accept him.”

