R Madhavan, who is well known for his appearance in Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, 3 Idiots, and Tanu Weds Manu, is all set for his directorial debut with his film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The film was recently premiered at Cannes Film Festival 2022, and now soon will hit the theatres.

The buzz around the film is slowly gaining momentum now. The film tells the story of Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) scientist, Nambi Narayanan, who was falsely implicated in selling rocket technology to Pakistan after allegedly getting tricked into it by two women from the Maldives.

Narayanan, who had no idea about the ‘whys’ and ‘hows’ of the case, was arrested and taken into custody for investigation by the police for 11 days. He even mentioned in his memoir remembering his walk down the steps of the court, “I was in a shock, and then a trance. At one instance it appeared to me that I was watching a movie – with me as the central character.”

Nambi Narayanan (played by R Madhavan) was charged with violating India’s official secret law, corruption, and other offenses. Reportedly, he underwent several tortures during the investigation. He was beaten up, handcuffed to the bed, and forced to stand up straight and answer questions for close to 30 hours by the investigators, reports India Today.

If this wasn’t enough he was even made to go through lie detector tests. However, the reports were never submitted to the court for the hearing. During the trial period, he lost his reputation and dignity. He still recalls mobs shouting “Traitor”, whenever he would be taken to the court.

While now he is out of jail and has been cleared on all charges against him, he still seeks justice for falsely implicating him in the case.

