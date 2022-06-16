The Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanjay Mishra-starrer ‘Holy Cow’ has finally got its release date. The movie will be released in theatres on August 26.

Directed by Sai Kabir, the film is a dark comedy and is based on a one night adventure of Salim Ansari trying to find his missing cow Ruksar.

The film also stars critically acclaimed actor and filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia.

Sai Kabir has made films such as ‘Revolver Rani’, ‘The Shaukeens’ and ‘Kismat Konnection’, among many others.

Sanjay’s latest outing on the big screen was in the blockbuster film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2‘ starring Kartik Aaryan. Nawazuddin Siddiqui was last seen in ‘Heropanti 2’ playing the antagonist in the film.

‘Holy Cow’ is backed by YS Entertainment and produced by Aaliya Siddiqui and Baljinder Khanna.

Previously, Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently took to his social media and shared a picture of himself along with the Mexican director of the film Roberto Girault, and writer Sammy Sarzoza as he finished up his reading.

Looking all set to go into the shoot, the actor shared a set of four pictures on his Instagram which include the pictures of the film’s director and the writer.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui wrote, “Just finished the virtual reading of #LaxmanLopez in this beautiful weather & now thinking about filming this during the Christmas Month in New York with my Director #RobertoGirault & Writer #SammySarzoza. PS – Shivering at the thought of shooting the film during the winters.”

‘Laxman Lopez’ is a very special one for Nawazuddin considering he will be headlining the international project.

