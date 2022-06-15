“Jhoom Raha Hoon”, says Kartik Aaryan as his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is all set to cross the 175 crore mark soon! Kartik Aaryan is unstoppable these days as the actor’s latest release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is raging at the box office unlike any other film since the pandemic and is very close to crossing the 175 crore mark as well.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been growing with each passing day at the box office. With its day 1 collection, the film broke all the records and became the highest opener of 2022 as it earned 14.11 crores at the domestic BO. Yes! As of now the first three highest openers of 2022 are BB 2 followed by Akshay Kumar’s Bachchhan Paandey and Samrat Prithviraj, respectively.

Taking to his social media, Kartik reshared a comment from a trade analyst talking about how his film is going steady as ever, performing like the pre-pandemic times as it has earned a total of 173.78 crores within week 4.

Being his quirky self, Kartik captioned it writing, “Ab 175 wali Smile surely aane wali hai 😁

#JhoomRahaHoon 😂🙏🏻”

Post Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the young superstar has clearly catapulted to the top league of actors after delivering the biggest opening weekend of the year, and the only Hindi blockbuster since the pandemic which is still going stronger than ever in the theatres.

Kartik also has films like Shehzada, Captain India, Freddy and Sajid Nadiadwala’s untitled next in his kitty.

