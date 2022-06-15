Jennifer Winget is one of the most prominent names on television. The actress rose to fame with her portrayal in Dill Mill Gayye and there was no going back. Ever since, she’s delivered successes with projects like Beyhadh, Bepannaah and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s creation Saraswatichandra. Is the beauty finally making her Bollywood debut alongside Kartik Aaryan? Below is all we know!

Well, to clarify Jennifer was actually supposed to make her full-fledged Bollywood debut with Phir Se… The film starred Kunal Kohli in lead and was initially slated for release in 2015. But due to copyright issues, it got delayed and finally witnessed the light of the day on streaming giant, Netflix. The actress recently even expressed her disappointment over the same.

Now as per a report by Bollywood Life, Jennifer Winget now has a better opportunity for her Bollywood debut. A source told the publication, “Jennifer will be seen in a project with Kartik Aaryan and mostly it is a film. However, the duo hasn’t yet confirmed the news about them being together in the film or any other project. But both the actors have been approached for a project and they too have likely said yes to it.”

That’s great news, isn’t it? Jennifer Winget and Kartik Aaryan will surely make a sizzling pair if the reports are true!

Meanwhile, there have been multiple times in the past that Winget has been offered Bollywood projects. But she previously said that she doesn’t want to do a project for the heck of it. She did sign a Sanjay Leela Bhansali project but it was Saraswatichandra that aired on TV and won the hearts of millions!

Kartik Aaryan, on the other hand, has established himself as a commercial star. He was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and the film is minting huge money at the box office.

