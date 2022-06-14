Shanaya Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan to Pashmina Roshan, B-Town debuts we look forward to

One of the most loved industries across the globe, Bollywood is not only a medium of entertainment but a part of the masses’ lives in India. From the routines of the stars to their vacations, everything is a matter of interest for the audience. Amongst the same, one of the most interesting aspects is the debuts of upcoming Bollywood stars.

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Sanjay Kapoor-Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor, Boney Kapoor-Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan’s cousin sister Pashmina Roshan are the latest star kids who will soon make their debuts.

Here’s a list of some of the most awaited debuts of B-Town beauties:

Shanaya Kapoor:

Advertisement

Daughter of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor has created immense buzz and anticipation for her debut. With a good fan-following on social media already, Shanaya has been the talk of the town for speculations and conjectures about her debut. The young starlet is reported to make her debut with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions’ Bedhadak.

Khushi Kapoor:

After the successful debut of Janhvi Kapoor, all eyes are on Boney Kapoor and Sri Devi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor. Often spotted at the gym and at her brunch-dinner outings with family and friends, Khushi has been exciting the audience for a news about her Bollywood entry. Marking her first steps into the entertainment world with Zoya Akhtar’s Archie, Khushi has already offered a peak into her debut through the teaser.

Suhana Khan:

If you’re the daughter of the world’s biggest Superstar, it’s quite natural for the audience to await your debut. Daughter of the mighty Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan is constantly in the news for her stunning pictures and reports of her acting stints at the theater in the USA. While the young starlet has impressed the netizen with her acting chops in the short glimpses of her theater act, the anticipation has been beaming for her Bollywood debut as she gears for Zoya Akhtar’s Archie.

Pashmina Roshan:

Recently making a splash with the announcement for the reboot of Ishq Vishk, Pashmina Roshan has generated immense excitement amongst the audience to witness the latest kid on the block. With very limited information about the budding actress available on the web, Pashmina has created a mysterious intrigue adding to the anticipation for her Bollywood debut. Starring opposite internet sensation Rohit Saraf along with child actor Jibraan Khan, Pashmina arrived in style with the recently released motion poster of Ishq Vishk Rebound.

Must Read: Janhvi Kapoor’s 70k Anita Dongre Saree Will Fit The Bill Perfectly If You’re Getting Rokafied Soon! The Groom Won’t Be Able To Look Away From You *Wink Wink*

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram