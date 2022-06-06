Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most sought-after actresses of Bollywood. Janhvi, the elder daughter of Boney Kapoor and Sridevi, stepped into the world of glamour with Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak alongside Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khatter. She was later seen in Karan Johar’s Gunjan Saxena. Time and again Janhvi has proved to be one of the best newbies of Bollywood, who has not only garnered accolades for her acting chops but for her fashion choices also.

Janhvi will next be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in Bawal, Rajkummar Rao in Mr & Mrs Mahi and Mili in Good Luck Jerry.

Janhvi Kapoor recently became the talk of the town when she donned 6 yards of grace. For her recent outing, Janhvi was seen sporting a green and white floral saree which she paired with a deep front and black neck blouse with Dori. What grabbed everyone’s attention are the embellished big flowers on the saree. The actress kept her makeup light as she accentuated eyes with black eyeliner and mascara filled lashes. Keeping lips nude, Janhvi was glowing with flushed cheeks while keeping her highlighter on point. She kept her hair side swept in soft waves to complete her look while letting them down.

With no accessory, Janhvi Kapoor rounded off her look with just a pair of white and pink chandbali earrings. The Dhadak actress oozes glam as she poses for the camera giving us major festive vibes. To know more about the ethereal saree, we scrolled through Anita Dongre’s website and we were surprised to see the price of this beautiful piece of the collection.

Janhvi Kapoor’s saree which looks so easy to wear comes with a cost of Rs 70,000. Yes, you heard that right! This Anita Dongre masterpiece may be little over budget, but if you can afford it then there can’t be anything better than this for a roka function- doesn’t matter it you are the bride or a bridesmaid.

So, what do you think about this Green 6 yards of elegance? Do let us know by commenting down below!

