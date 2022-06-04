Ananya Panday may only be four films old (released flicks) in Bollywood but the young actress is no starlet. While she makes her presence felt on screen with her role choice, her off-screen fashion choices always win our hearts. And her latest look at IIFA Rocks 2022 is another proof why!

The International Indian Film Academy Awards is taking place this weekend at Yaz Island, Abu Dhabi. For the same, Ananya is in the Gulf country and is all set to set the stage on fire soon. But before she gets the temperature soaring, the SOTY 2 actress decided to walk the green carpet in style, while giving off Frozen’s Queen Elsa vibes.

What? Not believing us? Well just scroll below and take a look at the many pictures of Ananya from a photoshoot prior to walking the red carpet and let us know if that changes your mind. Dressed in a light blue gown – in a colour that’s a mix of a blue-grey, baby blue and sky blue hues, she looks like the Disney queen who could make things freeze with just a wave of her hand.

Sharing a series of images from her photoshoot in this dreamy ‘Frozen-inspired’ blue gown, Ananya Panday wrote on Instagram, “baby blue bell 🦋 for IIFA Rocks!!”

Created by Marchesa, the dreamy light blue gown – while giving off Princess (later Queen) Elsa vibes, also incorporated a dash of summer – something Olaf loves, with beautiful spray arrangements of embroidered flowers in pastel shades. The silver work, that crisscrossed at the back only added dept.

While the ensemble is by itself a beauty, Ananya Panday opting for a dewy makeup look and a bunned up hairdo with wisps of hair framing her face just make her ooze charm, beauty and royalty of another kind. Tanya Ghavri styled the actress and has us now wishing we can see Ananya make it to Disney as debut as one of its many princesses or maybe, be the reason we get another.

Here are some more images of Ananya is the same look:

Do you think Ananya Panday can make the cut and become a Disney princess – or queen? Let us know in the comments.

