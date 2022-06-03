Pakistani actor Fawad Khan is a heartthrob from across the border who has made a place for himself in the hearts of many Indians with his short but memorable stint in Bollywood. The actor – who is also a singer, screenwriter, model and producer, has featured in B’wood films like Khoobsurat and Kapoor & Sons as well as well-known Pakistani dramas like Dastaan, Zindagi Gulzar Hai, Humsafar and more.
Today, we aren’t going to talk about how he left an impactful effect on all with his roles in shows and movies. So what’s our topic of discussion about Mr Khan today? Well, his charming pictures and the chocolate boy looks that he so perfectly delivers every single time.
So sit back and get ready to get high on these overly sweet, chocolate boy pictures of Fawad Khan that only cement the reason why he has a place for himself in millions of hearts across the globe.
View this post on Instagram
Rocking a desi look is not something that normally resonates with a chocolate boy image. Right? Well, proving us wrong is Fawad Khan dressed in a silky white kurta-pyjama and a cream and gold sherwani styled coat with intriguing details. That bored look that screams “Really” is exactly something that will get your diabetologists to ask to keep a distance from his pics.
View this post on Instagram
Another desi look of Fawad making it to our list is this one of him looking like a dulha. While his attire screams class, elegance and royalty, that smug look and lazy eyes…. Well, who is actually craving Dairy Milk (or something much more sweet and chocolaty) now?!
View this post on Instagram
Fawad Khan is a pretty private person even though he is a celebrity and hence not too many pics of him are available on social media. But this image of him from Kapoor & Sons is the perfect one to mention when we talk about his chocolate boy pics. That every-so-attentive boyfriend face drips of sweetness that we love – but not our bfs, they find it hard to match the level!
View this post on Instagram
Can a guy give off chocolate boy vibes even if they are dressed in a suit? Thanks to this picture of Fawad, we can YES. While formal dressing – especially gives off a mature vibe, Mr Khan looks every inch that musician collage boy you had a crush on and may have had some sweet and salty dreams about. We hit the bull’s eye with this description na girls.. (wink!)
View this post on Instagram
The last Fawad Khan chocolate boy look we will talk about today is this one – him dressed in a tomato red sweatshirt and posing with the peace sign. Sweet, charming and… Fawad we love you!
Do you agree with us after seeing these pics your doctor is going to make you get off sweet things for a long time? (I know I am right!)
