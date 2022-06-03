Pakistani actor Fawad Khan is a heartthrob from across the border who has made a place for himself in the hearts of many Indians with his short but memorable stint in Bollywood. The actor – who is also a singer, screenwriter, model and producer, has featured in B’wood films like Khoobsurat and Kapoor & Sons as well as well-known Pakistani dramas like Dastaan, Zindagi Gulzar Hai, Humsafar and more.

Advertisement

Today, we aren’t going to talk about how he left an impactful effect on all with his roles in shows and movies. So what’s our topic of discussion about Mr Khan today? Well, his charming pictures and the chocolate boy looks that he so perfectly delivers every single time.

Advertisement

So sit back and get ready to get high on these overly sweet, chocolate boy pictures of Fawad Khan that only cement the reason why he has a place for himself in millions of hearts across the globe.