Black is ALWAYS a good idea. Bollywood divas have always made a splash in their all black ensembles and we think they can never go wrong with the colour! From Sara Ali Khan and Tara Sutaria to Janhvi Kapoor and Jasmin Bhasin, here’s our roundup of gorgeous stars who have rocked the colour with ease.

Advertisement

Tara Sutaria

Every outfit she picks, whether to attend a show or just for a regular day out, Tara is immensely fashionable and red carpet-ready pretty much always.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin’s personal style reflects well on her choice of black outfits. She was seen sporting a semi-formal black velvet dress with very powerful key features like padded shoulders and dolman sleeves. We can’t take our eyes off how simply stunning she looks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmin Bhasin (@jasminbhasin2806)

Advertisement

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi’s top black dresses are either too glam to give a damn or sleek enough to make you go gaga over. She definitely works her outfits like a pro, always!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Sara Ali Khan

Count on Sara to sport the hottest trends from the international runways even when it comes to fool-proof black dresses. She was seen in a dress looking elegant and classic as she always does.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Which is your desired black outfit that influenced you? Also, vote below and let us know who among Sara Ali Khan, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and Jasmin Bhasin slayed the black look like a queen.

Polls Who Slayed The Black Look Like A Queen Sara Ali Khan

Tara Sutaria

Janhvi Kapoor

Jasmin Bhasin View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Must Read: Nora Fatehi Is An Epitome Of Grace & Glamour – 5 Times She Served ‘Lewks’ Like A Queen Making The World Her Runway

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram