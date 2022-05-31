Samantha Ruth Prabhu enjoys a huge fan following not just in the southern state but also in the Hindi speaking belt. Post her work in the show The Family Man 2 and the item number Oo Antava from the film Pushpa: The Rise, she has become a national sensation who enjoys a massive fan following on social media as well. If you are a fan of beauty, you are probably already aware of how strong her fashion game is. Be it evening gowns or formal blazers, Sam knows how to pull off the simplest or the loudest outfits in the best way possible.

For the unversed, Sam has lately been gearing up for the release of her next Telugu film, Shaakuntalam. The movie has been directed by Gunasekhar and is an adaptation of the tale of Shakuntala by Kalidasa. The movie will also feature actors like Dev Mohan, Allu Arha, and Aditi Balan in key roles. Other than this, she is also collaborating with Vijay Deverakonda for the movie Kushi, the poster of which was recently dropped by the makers.

In February 2019, Samantha dropped a stunning photograph of herself in a sheer black gown and it instantly set the internet ablaze. She was spotted wearing a flowy Black netted gown which was studded with embroidery work and simple sequin design. The high-neck full-sleeved Sunaina Khera dress had frills around the waistline which gave it a more elegant and royal look. Sam decided to add a simple crop inner to cover her bust along with a pair of matching high-waist bikini-style bottoms.

Samantha was carrying a short hairstyle during this time and she left it open with soft curls to suit the look. She also kept the accessories to the bare minimum, letting the outfit stand out effortlessly.

In makeup, Samantha opted for a nude pink lipstick and matching prominent blush which was topped up with a layer of highlighter. Her eyebrows were well-shaped and the dewy look also added on the overall ensemble. Have a look.

