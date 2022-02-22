The angelic first-look poster of Samantha from her upcoming epic saga ‘Shaakuntalam’ was released on Monday.

Producer Neelima Guna, who lauds the ‘Oh Baby’ actress for her dedication to work, reveals that Samantha Ruth Prabhu had to go through difficulties but still continued to film for ‘Shaakuntalam’.

Samantha’s role required her to wear specially designed accessories, which caused rashes on her skin.

Producer Neelima Guna, who closely worked with Samantha on the sets of ‘Shaakuntalam’ said, “At times, Samantha suffered from rashes while sporting floral jewellery. But she applied medication and continued to wear it. It was also a bit heavy for her, but she went that extra mile. Her efforts were truly inspiring”.

As Samantha reprises a role based on the mythological story, she had depicted an enchanting beauty, who was raised in a forest ashram. To bring in the resemblance, designer Neeta Lulla had styled special jewellery for Samantha.

“We used floral accessories, which were imported from Amsterdam. These accessories were customised to suit the current generation, while it will still showcase the special character”, Neelima said.

‘Shaakuntalam‘ is to hit the screens soon. The mythological movie is directed by Guna Sekhar.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was previously in news when director Vignesh Shivan’s much-awaited rom-com ‘Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal’, featuring actors Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in the lead, will release on April 28 this year.

Udhayanidhi Stalin’s production house, Red Giant Movies, which has bought the theatrical distribution rights of the film for Tamil Nadu, tweeted, “The month of love just got better! Happy to announce our association with Seven Screen Studio for the TamilNadu theatrical distribution of ‘Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal’. In cinemas from April 28.”

Vijay Sethupathi plays a character called ‘RAMBO’ in the film. The name is actually an acronym for ‘Ranjankudi Anbarasu Murugesa Boopathy Ohoondhiran’.

