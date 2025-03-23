Tollywood is known for welcoming actresses across industries. Many female stars, such as Soundrya, Anushka Shetty, Samantha, and Rashmika Mandanna, won Telugu audiences’ hearts and became pan-India superstars.

Amidst these actresses from the early 2000s until now, many debuted and became one-time wonders as they featured in some blockbuster films but eventually disappeared from the spotlight.

These celebrities are regarded as the one-hit wonders of the Telugu industry. Let’s look at the list of actresses known for only one role in Tollywood.

Shamlee

If you are a 90s kid who grew up watching Mani Ratnam films, you will remember this cute kid from the film Anjali. Shamlee made her Telugu debut with Oye (2009) co-starring Siddharth. Her portrayal of Sandhya, the personable protagonist running a plant nursery, won everyone’s hearts.

While everyone thought she would make it big in Tollywood, Shamlee disappeared from the limelight after her brief brush with fame. Her last Telugu film was back in 2018 in Naga Shaurya starrer Ammammagarillu.

Girija Shettar

Another Mani Ratnam heroine and one-time hit actress is Girija Shettar. She appeared in the classic film Geethanjali, which starred Nagarjuna. Girija is still loved across age groups for her portrayal of Geetanjali.

She last appeared in Hrudayanjali, her second Telugu film directed by A Raghuram Reddy. Incidentally, it was released almost a decade later, in 2002, after which she moved back to London for personal reasons.

Richa Pallod

Richa Pallod is a well-known face for all the 2000-born kids as she featured in Nuvve Kavali opposite Tarun and Uday Kiran starrer Holi. One year later, she starred in Chiru Jallu opposite Tarun.

Richa even garnered significant success in Bollywood with the film Neal ‘n’ Nikki. Still, she will always be a fan favorite for her role as Madhu from the film Nuvve Kavali as a best buddy, which brought her immense fame.

Neha Sharma

Ram Charan made his Telugu debut with Chiruta and was the most talked-about star at the time, but what made headlines was this new actress’s debut alongside Ram Charan. Neha Sharma was in the spotlight for some time, basking in the success of this film, and many people expected her to be featured in a lot more Telugu films

However, she went on to feature in the romantic love entertainer Kurradu alongside Varun Sandesh, which underperformed at the box office. Neha discontinued her work in Tollywood, and Chirutha became the only film she is known for. However, the actress successfully made a name for herself in Bollywood, starring in movies like Crook, Tum Bin, and many more.

