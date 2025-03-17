Bigg Boss has long been one of India’s most popular reality shows. While Salman Khan has hosted the Hindi Bigg Boss for many years, the Bigg Boss Telugu has had many hosts, from Jr. NTR to Nani to Nagarjuna.

According to a report by Siasat, Vijay Devarakonda has allegedly been approached to host Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 this year. The show’s makers are exploring new faces to revamp the host.

Vijay Deverakonda, known for his massive popularity among younger audiences after the rage he bought with Arjun Reddy, has been loved by his fans despite delivering flops. This decision to take him as a host in a reality show might benefit the makers of Bigg Boss.

If finalized, this would mark Vijay’s debut as a television host. Nagarjuna Akkineni has hosted Bigg Boss Telugu for seven seasons and has become a fan favorite. This decision might affect the viewership of Bigg Boss Telugu, but official confirmation from the makers of this reality TV show has yet to be announced.

Bigg Boss Telugu debuted in 2017, with Jr NTR hosting Season 1 and Nani in Season 2. After this, King Nagarjuna took over from Season 3 to Season 8. Over the years, the format of this show changed, with Seasons 2 and 6 featuring celebrities and commoners as contestants. Nikhil Maliyakkal won Bigg Boss season 8 after defeating Gautham, who came in as the first runner-up.

Meanwhile, Nagarjuna is currently busy shooting for two big film projects, including Coolie starring Rajinikanth, and Kubera starring Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna. Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up for the release of his next film, Kingdom, which is set to hit theatres on May 30.

