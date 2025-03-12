Rumors are swirling that director Puri Jagannadh and Nagarjuna Akkineni are joining hands once again. The duo’s last project together was nearly two decades ago, Super (2005), before which they collaborated on Shivamani (2003).

Previously, reports suggested that Puri Jagannadh was in talks with Akhil Akkineni, son of Nagarjuna Akkineni. However, according to new reports, from the very beginning, Puri Jagannadh was actually meeting with Nagarjuna Akkineni. As of now, though, all of this remains unconfirmed.

In recent times, Nagarjuna hasn’t signed any films in which he plays the lead role. His upcoming projects include cameo appearances in Kubera and Coolie. However, there are reports that he is actively listening to scripts. Additionally, rumors suggest that Nagarjuna is set to make a pan-Indian film with a Tamil director, which is currently in pre-production.

Puri Jagannadh has not been having a good run lately, as his recent projects have been continuous flops. However, he hasn’t given up on his craft. According to writer Kona Venkat, he has already completed four scripts.

If this project with Nagarjuna materializes, it needs to be a massive success to revive Puri Jagannadh’s career and restore his lost glory.

For those who want to revisit their past collaborations, Super (2005) is available on Jio Hotstar, while Shivamani (2003) is streaming on Lionsgate Play, but only for 14 more days as of writing this article.

