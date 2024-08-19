Puri Jagannadh needs no introduction to Telugu audiences. He is one of the best in the business and enjoys a massive fan base. However, his recent films have failed to live up to expectations. The disappointing performance of his latest film, Double iSmart, has cast a shadow of uncertainty over his future projects. Puri Jagannadh’s last significant commercial success was Temper, followed by another hit with iSmart Shankar. Despite these successes, his other films have struggled at the box office recently.

Movies like Jyothi Lakshmi, ISM, Rogue, Paisa Vasool, Mehbooba, Romantic, and Liger all turned out to be flops, contributing to his current career decline.

After Liger failed, Puri’s planned project with Vijay Deverakonda was shelved. He was also in discussions with Superstar Mahesh Babu and Megastar Chiranjeevi, with hopes of collaborating on Jana Gana Mana and Auto Johnny, respectively. Initially, both projects seemed promising, but they were eventually put on hold as both stars opted not to work with Puri.

At this point, Puri Jagannadh has not announced any new projects, leaving his fans concerned about the future. Many hope that he will either make a strong comeback with a well-crafted film or take a break rather than continue delivering disappointing movies.

Puri Jagannadh desperately needs a hit, and the criticism against him is unexpected. The director is an inspiration to a generation, with many new filmmakers looking up to him in various ways. As of now, fans want Puri to work with a big star, but we’ll have to see if any stars are willing to collaborate with him.

We also hope that Puri Jagannadh bounces back with a blockbuster and once again impresses all his fans with a great film.

