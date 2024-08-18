The excitement is palpable as Prabhas will be seen opposite a fresh face in his upcoming movie Fauji. Imanvi, whose real name is Iman Esmail is set to make her acting debut in this historical drama. The movie is expected to start shooting on August 24 in Hyderabad. Imanvi is not just a new name in films; she has already made a mark on social media with over 600,000 followers on Instagram and 450,000 subscribers on YouTube. Born in Delhi, she is a skilled dancer, actor and choreographer.

At the film’s launch event, Imanvi’s appearance got a lot of attention, with many on social media comparing her to the late actress Soundarya. Director Hanu Raghavapudi, who is well-known for portraying his heroines in the best light, seems to have done the same with Imanvi. Although Prabhas‘ Fauji co-star hails from Pakistan, Imanvi has made Delhi her home and is recognized as a skilled dancer and actress with a significant online fan base.

More About Fauji

The film, set in the 1940s, revolves around a warrior fighting for justice for his homeland. According to the official synopsis, the story explores the journey of a warrior determined to right historical wrongs buried by society. The narrative focuses on the hero’s quest during an era when war was seen as the only way to expose hidden truths and forgotten injustices.

There were initially rumors that Mrunal Thakur would be the female lead, but she recently clarified on Instagram that she is not part of the project. This opens the door for Imanvi to take center stage alongside veteran actors like Mithun Chakraborty and Jaya Prada in this highly anticipated film. Well, we are excited to see her chemistry with Prabhas.

Prabhas is expected to play a soldier in the British Army, and the film is being produced with a significant budget. It is scheduled for release by the end of next year. Vishal Chandrasekhar is composing the film’s music and background score, with three completed songs. The action-packed project, produced by Mythri Movie Makers, is set to be a grand visual spectacle.

