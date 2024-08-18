Released amid a huge buzz, Kalki 2898 AD successfully carved its place in the history of Indian cinema by grossing over 1000 crores at the worldwide box office. The Hindi version alone amassed a huge amount, giving a testament to its success. However, Arshad Warsi recently openly bashed the makers for not presenting Prabhas properly and even slammed the content. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the magnum opus was released in theatres on June 27. Upon its release, the film opened to mostly positive reviews, and even the majority of the audience gave a big thumbs up to the content. The audience appreciated Ashwin’s vision and the way he connected the Mahabharat to the film. Even the performances and the technicality were hailed unanimously.

In a recent interview with Samdish Bhatia on the Unfiltered by Samdish YouTube channel, Arshad Warsi was asked which film he watched last in theatres. The Jolly LLB actor revealed he watched Kalki 2898 AD and added that he didn’t like the film because he was expecting a biggie like Mad Max. He even bluntly said that Prabhas was presented like a joker in the magnum opus.

Arshad Warsi said, “Maine Kalki (2898 AD) dekhi thi, jo mujhe nahi achchi lagi. Prabhas, I am very sad, but he was like a joker. I want to see a Mad Max yaar, tumne usko kya bana diya yaar. Kyu karte hai aisa, mujhe nahi samajh mein aata yaar.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arshad Warsi will be next seen in Welcome To The Jungle and Jolly LLB 3. Interestingly, both films feature Akshay Kumar as his co-star, and both of these biggies are expected to mint big moolah at the box office.

