Kalki 2898 AD has enjoyed a glorious run at the ticket windows. The film surpassed biggies like Sarfira, Bad Newz, and Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha to register #1 ticket sales on BookMyShow in its seventh week. With the arrival of Stree 2 and two others, it has almost been washed out of the theatres. But there’s good news because this Prabhas, Deepika Padukone starrer is soon coming on OTT. Scroll below for the release date, streaming platform, and more updates!

Kalki 2898 AD will be released on two separate OTT platforms?

Earlier reports claimed that Nag Ashwin‘s directorial would be released digitally on two platforms. While the Hindi version was said to hit Netflix, the other languages were reported to be released on Amazon Prime Video. Well, it looks like the rumors are true because the latest announcement has caught our eyeballs.

When & where to watch Kalki 2898 AD online?

The official announcement has been made, and Kalki 2898 AD will partially be available to stream online on Amazon Prime Video. It will be available in its original language, Telugu, with dubs in Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam and subtitles in English.

Kalki 2898 AD OTT release date is August 22, 2024, next Thursday. On the other hand, Hindi version of Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer will be releasing on Netflix on the same date.

Are you excited to watch Kalki 2898 AD online?

Box Office Collections (Worldwide)

Kalki 2898 AD turned out to be a lucky outing for its entire star cast. It is the seventh highest-grossing Indian film at the worldwide box office with earnings of 1054.59 crores gross. The epic dystopian could have witnessed a longer run at the ticket windows had there not been a three-way Independence Day clash between Stree 2, Vedaa, and Khel Khel Mein.

With Kalki, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan have all added 1000 crore collections to their respective box office stats in the post-pandemic era alone. Previously, Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor were the only actors who had achieved this feat.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more OTT updates!

Must Read: 70th National Awards Full Winners List: Rishab Shetty & Nithya Menen Win Big, Arijit Singh Bags Best Singer For Brahmastra

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News