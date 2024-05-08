Rishab Shetty left the audience in awe with his performance in Kantara in 2022. The Kannada-language mythological thriller helped the audience understand the Bhoota Kola tradition, Guloga Daiva, and the life of the tribal community that resided in forests. Shetty’s film was critically acclaimed and also earned a lot at the box office. Now, all eyes are set on its prequel titled ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’.

The prequel was announced more than a year ago. Rishab Shetty will star as a lead and direct the film. A few months ago, the team also dropped a poster for the film. Now, Shetty has shared a new update on Kantara: Chapter 1, which will make fans more excited to watch the prequel.

Kantara: Chapter 1 – The Efforts To Make It Bigger & Better

Recently, Rishab Shetty stepped out to cast his vote in Uttar Kannada. After casting his vote, the Kantara star spoke about the upcoming prequel. Shetty shared, “A big team is working with greater responsibility. Wonderful technicians are working on the project. The shooting is being done part by part. People have loved ‘Kantara’.”

Not just in the technical department, Rishab Shetty has personally made more efforts to make sure Kantara: Chapter 1 is every bit a visual treat and engaging to the masses. The actor added, “I have grown my hair and beard for a year for this movie. The secrecy has to be maintained during the shoot. The people should not lose expectation. The film will be shot entirely in the coastal Karnataka region.”

Watch the Kantara Trailer Below

Meanwhile, Rishab Shetty is still shooting for the prequel. The movie is expected to release this year-end, but the makers have not confirmed the release date yet. Amazon Prime Video has already bagged the OTT rights of Rishab’s mythological thriller.

