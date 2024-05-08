Fahadh Faasil is currently basking in the success of his Malayalam movie, Aavesham. The talented actor has been delivering back-to-back impressive performances. Fahadh has won hearts with his talent not only in the Malayalam film industry but also in the Tollywood industry. He’s a part of Sukumar’s Pushpa 2 movie, where he plays the villain.

In 2021, Fahadh became a part of Pushpa: The Rise, where he played the villain SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. He left a great impression on the masses with his performance. He was a solid bad guy for Allu Arjun’s Pushpa Raj. We will see him back in action in the sequel, Pushpa 2: The Rule. In a new interview, the actor revealed that he doesn’t get paid much for Sukumar’s movie, which would put him under the “highest paid villain” category.

Fahadh Faasil on Pushpa 2 Salary

As reported by Indian Express, the Aavesham star said he isn’t the highest-paid villain in the country. “Money is, of course, a factor, but it is not the only factor. Something has to excite me to make me leave my house. And it is not just money. I absolutely love interacting with Sugu (director Sukumar), Sir. I know every time I need him, he is there. So, we were making a commercial Indian film. I go there with that understanding. And there is happiness in working around with everyone there. I absolutely enjoy it. But I don’t know if I am the highest-paid villain in the country,” the actor said.

Furthermore, the Pushpa 2 star said he doesn’t have to act in movies like Pushpa to make a lot of money. He made money with Kumbalangi Nights and Trance and doesn’t have to depend on acting to earn more. He belongs to a family that’s been making movies for 40 years, and he knows it’s an unstable business. He added, “I don’t have to make money from acting. I can manage the financial instability, but I am worried about the instability as an individual. I have seen people change. I wish I stay stable regardless of my films doing well or badly. I came to do two films and go back. Everything else is a bonus.”

Meanwhile, along with Allu Arjun and Fahadh, Pushpa 2 also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Jagapathi Babu and others. The sequel will hit the theatres on August 15, 2024.

