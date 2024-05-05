Pushpa 2: The Rule is one of the much-awaited Telugu releases of 2024. The film stars Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj and Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli. Directed by Sukumar, the action thriller is a sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. The first film became a huge success because of its mass appeal, action scenes, dialogue, story, music, and performances.

A few days ago, the makers of Pushpa 2 dropped the film’s teaser and first song, ‘Pushpa Pushpa‘. The song is a lyrical video with some glimpses of Allu Arjun showing off his dance moves as his character. The music video crossed over 50 million views in different languages after its release. Well, it looks like there’s another big update coming for all the Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna fans.

Pushpa 2 Makers To Drop Second Song Soon?

As the 123 Telugu web portal reported, Sukumar and the team are elated with the humongous response the first song received. Devi Shri Prasad has collaborated again to compose the music for the sequel. Thanks to the fantastic response, Pushpa 2 makers might drop a second song next month.

There are not many details revealed about the second track. Will it also be a lyrical video or a proper music video? Will it focus on Pushpa Raj or Srivalli? Nothing is confirmed yet. But if the speculations are true, we might get something more to add to our excitement about watching Pushpa 2.

Meanwhile, Pushpa 2: The Rule will feature a Jatara scene featuring Allu Arjun. According to reports, the makers have spent at least Rs 60 crores on that sequence. There are also reports that Rashmika Mandanna’s Srivalli will have grey shades in the sequel. The Sukumar-directed movie also stars Fahadh Faasil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Jagapathi Babu, and Prakash Raj. The movie will release in Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Bengali languages, on August 15, 2024.

