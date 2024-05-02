Pushpa 2: The Rule: David Warner Goes 'Pushpa Pushpa' Crazy! Allu Arjun Responds With Epic Challenge

The fever for Allu Arjun’s upcoming film Pushpa 2: The Rule is reaching a global scale! Cricket superstar David Warner couldn’t resist showing his love for the film’s first single, Pushpa Pushpa.

David Warner took to social media, commenting on Arjun’s reel featuring the song, “Oh dear, how good is this. Now I’ve got some work to do @alluarjunonline”

Arjun, never one to shy away from a challenge, replied with a playful, “… it’s easy… I will show you when we meet”

This epic online exchange clearly showcases the immense buzz surrounding Pushpa 2: The Rule. The first single, featuring a catchy tune and Allu Arjun’s signature dance moves, has become an instant anthem. Fans are already attempting to replicate the “Pushpa Pushpa” step, further fueling the excitement.

The film, a sequel to the massively successful Pushpa: The Rise, promises to be a commercial juggernaut. With its action-packed sequences, power-packed performances (including Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Fasil), and chart-topping music, Pushpa 2: The Rule is poised to take the box office by storm.

Mark your calendars! Pushpa 2: The Rule will be released worldwide on August 15th, 2024. Get ready to witness Pushpa Raj’s return and see if David Warner can master the iconic dance move!

