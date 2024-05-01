The wait is finally over. All the Allu Arjun fans have been waiting for the Pushpa 2 song ‘Pushpa Pushpa’. Even though it’s a lyrical video, it’s a big thing for all the movie and actor’s fans who have been curious to know what the makers have planned for them. Directed by Sukumar, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the leading role. A few days ago, the makers dropped the film’s teaser on Arjun’s birthday and fans wanted more from the makers.

Pushpa Pushpa Song

The video gives us glimpses of Allu Arjun showing off his amazing moves. There are shots of his hands and legs, flaunting his jewellery and style. The music is catchy, and the beats will make you groove your body instantly. The Pushpa Pushpa song is here to remind us all that Arjun’s Pushpa Raj is truly unbeatable and ready to rule with immense power.

Devi Shri Prasad composed the track, which has all the elements of an instant hit. Pushpa 2: The Rule is a sequel to Sukumar’s 2021 blockbuster, Pushpa: The Rise. Devi composed the first film album, which became a big hit, and he also won a National Award for his compositions. So, the expectations from the sequel’s music are quite high.

Pushpa Pushpa song is available in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam and Bengali languages. The title track is crooned by Nakash Aziz, Deepak Blue, and Chandra Bose, who has penned the lyrics. The music video’s visuals display Allu Arjun’s power and aura, and we can’t wait to know what more the makers have in store for us. The makers captioned their social media post, “Cheer and celebrate the arrival of PUSHPA RAJ with the #PushpaPushpa chant.”

Watch the Pushpa Pushpa song below –

Meanwhile, along with Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, Pushpa 2 also stars Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Rao Ramesh. The action thriller will release in theatres on August 15, 2024.

