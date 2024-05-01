Salaar, starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, turned out to be a winner at the box office despite mixed reviews. The film, as expected, did well in the mass centers, and eventually, it bagged a global sum of over 600 crores gross. Now, the makers aim to bring Salaar 2 as soon as possible to cash in on the predecessor’s momentum. Keep reading to know more!

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire marked the debut collaboration between director Prashanth Neel and Prabhas. The masses loved the grandeur of KGF Chapter 2 and how Yash was presented on the big screen. So, fans were excited to see how Neel uses the larger-than-life image of Prabhas on the big screen. Ultimately, from the majority of fans, the film received a big thumbs up, and they liked how Prabhas’ character created an impact with less dialogue and more action.

Now, coming to Salaar 2, the journey of the magnum opus will start by the end of this month at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. As per the report in Pinkvilla, a source close to the development says, “Over the last 3 months, Prashanth and his team of writers have enhanced the script of Salaar 2 based on the feedback for the first part and are now all set to take the film on floors by the end of May. The journey takes off with Prabhas and Prithviraj joining in for a 10-day schedule in Hyderabad.”

The report further informs that the majority of Salaar 2’s shoot will happen this year, and a small chunk will be done in the first few months of 2025. By maintaining a brisk pace in the work, the makers are aiming to bring their film to the big screen by December 2025.

The source adds further, “Prashanth Neel will be shooting for the film in Hyderabad and the outskirts of Bangalore. While Salaar has set up the conflict, the real story begins in Salaar 2 as it’s about the fight between Prabhas and Prithviraj. The politics and inter-character dynamics will also get clarified in the sequel, which rides high on confrontations and action.”

Also, the casting process is underway, and some surprising names are expected to join the project.

