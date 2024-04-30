At first, it was called Nadikar Thilakam, but then they changed it out of respect for the great Sivaji Ganesan. This movie is all about the superstar David Padikkal. David’s got talent, no question about it, but there’s a turn in the story where he’s pushed to look inside himself, leaving behind the fame to find his real self. Nadikar will showcase a journey beyond fame where true character comes to light.

Cast and crew

Suvin S. Somasekharan penned the script, and Jean Paul Lal is at the helm. Tovino Thomas shines as David Padikkal, an actor facing a rough patch, while Soubin Shahir brings to life the character Bala. The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Bhavana, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Sreenath Bhasi, Anoop Menon, Shine Tom Chacko, Lal, Balu Varghese, Suresh Krishna, Indrans, Sreejith Ravi, and Madhupal. With Alby behind the camera and Ratheesh Raj editing, music and an original score by Yakzan Gary Pereira and Neha Nair. Produced by Allan Antony, Anoop Venugopal, Naveen Yerneni, and Y. Ravi Shankar.

Trailer

On April 28, 2024, the trailer hit YouTube. Think Music India shared the sneak peek, giving us a peek into the life of Tovino’s character, the Malayalam cinema icon David Padikkal. In those two and a half minutes, we’re taken into David Padikkal’s rollercoaster journey, seeing his career highs and lows mixed with personal battles. We catch a glimpse of his fading stardom, tangled with his pride and run-ins with colleagues and fans.

Release date

Nadikar will be released in theatres on May 3, 2024, in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. The creators unveiled the release date via a poster on social media in February 2024. The poster showcases Tovino and Soubin in lively outfits, savouring a drink at a bar.

Must Read: Thandel: Naga Chaitanya & Sai Pallavi’s Epic Action Sold To Netflix For A Record-Breaking Rs 40 Crore! – Deets Inside!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News