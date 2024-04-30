‘Aavesham’ has hit it big, with Fahadh Faasil’s portrayal of ‘Ranga’ captivating fans everywhere. Director Jithu Madhavan dropped a bomb on Instagram by unveiling Ranga’s real identity as ‘Ranjith Gangadharan’ through a snapshot of his driver’s license, complete with his birthdate. Adding a movie dialogue as a caption only fueled the fire of curiosity.

Turns out, Ranjith is 46 years old, and the moniker ‘Ranga’ stems from his name’s initials. This revelation triggered a frenzy of speculation among netizens regarding the mysterious ‘Amban’s’ true persona in the comments section.

Plot of ‘Aavesham’

In the heart of Aavesham lies the tale of three youthful souls entangled in a showdown with senior peers upon their arrival in Bangalore for engineering pursuits. Fuelled by the pursuit of justice, they ally with Ranga, a notorious underworld figure, setting the stage for the gripping saga to unfold.

Cast and crew

Directed by Jithu Madhavan, this flick shines with Fahadh Faasil in the spotlight, backed by an impressive bunch including Sajin Gopu, Mansoor Ali Khan, Ashish Vidyarthi, Hipster, Mithun Jai Sankar, Roshan Shanavas, and Midhutty. Produced by Nazriya Nazim, Anwar Rasheed and Fahadh Faasil, flying the Fahadh Faasil & Friends and Anwar Rasheed Entertainment flags, Aavesham boasts tunes by Sushin Shyam.

