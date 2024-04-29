While the action-comedy film Aavesham continues to captivate audiences in its third week, the period drama Varshangalkku Shesham seems to have lost its appeal at the box office. Let’s look closer at the detailed box office collections of Aavesham and Varshangalkku Shesham after Day 18.

Aavesham had a strong opening with a first-week collection of 30.45 crore, followed by a slight dip in its second week, earning 24.45 crore. The film held steady on its third Friday, grossing 3.1 crore, marking a 14.81% increase from its previous day’s collection. The momentum continued over the weekend, with Saturday collections reaching 3.6 crore, reflecting a further rise of 16.13%. Early estimates suggest that Sunday collections have touched 4 crore, bringing the film’s total earnings to an impressive 65.60 crore.

In contrast, Varshangalkku Shesham, which had a decent opening week of 22.35 crore, witnessed a significant drop in its second week, collecting only 10.55 crore. Trade reports suggest that the film’s takings during its third weekend were a mere 1 crore, bringing the total to 33.90 crore. This underwhelming performance indicates a sharp decline in audience interest.

The Fahadh Faasil-starrer’s success can be attributed to its exciting blend of action and comedy, which has resonated well with audiences across age groups. The strong performances by the cast and positive word-of-mouth seem to be driving its continued success. On the other hand, Pranav Mohanlal‘s period drama might not have been able to sustain audience interest due to its predictable storyline or lack of effective promotion.

With Aavesham holding strong and several new releases slated for the coming weeks, it will be interesting to see if the action-comedy can maintain its dominance at the box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Malayalam films of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Aadujeevitham Box Office (After 31 Days): Prithviraj Sukumaran Destroys 5 Major Records – From Biggest Opener Of 2024 To Beating Baahubali!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News