Fahadh Faasil’s Aavesham clashed with Varshangalkku Shesham on April 11, and obviously, the former is faring better at the box office. However, the latter was pretty confident about itself and even put up way too high of a demand from producers to sell the theatrical rights of the films.

Varshangalkku Shesham Box Office Collection

In 17 days, the period comedy-drama, helmed by Vineeth Sreenivasan, has touched the 75 crore gross mark worldwide. Meanwhile, in India, the film has earned 32.90 crore.

On the 17th day, the film earned more than 1 crore at the box office. However, it is nowhere close to Aavesham, which has collected 54.81 crore at the box office. In fact, if the numbers are broken down by region, a Tamil producer has shocking claims to make about Varshangalkku Shesham.

Better Than Manjummel Boys?

This year has been great for the Malayalam film industry, where a film titled Manjummel Boys earned more than 235 crore gross at the worldwide box office. However, producers of Varshangalkku Shesham claimed that their film is far better than Manjummel Boys, as per a Tamil producer, G. Dhananjayan’s claims!

In one of his interviews, the producer revealed that Visakh Subramaniam, the producer of the period film based on the South Indian Film Industry, demanded 15 crore for Tamil theatrical rights for the film. Dhananjayan could not believe his ears and confirmed that they were demanding 1.5 crore of 15 crore!

When Varshangalkku Shesham’s team confirmed their exorbitant price, the Tamil distributor wished them good luck and moved ahead. However, he later revealed a shocker. According to him, the film had to opt for a negligible deal for Tamil distribution, and it did not even cross 50 lakh in the territory!

For the unversed, the Malayalam film industry has been ranking very high in terms of numbers and deals ever since Manjummel Boys created hysteria in Tamil and Telugu territories. Premalu released this year also collected close to 5 crore in Tamil Nadu!

