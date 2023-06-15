Making headlines ever since its announcement is director Sujeeth’s gangster drama ‘OG’. One of the most awaited upcoming films, ‘OG’ features power star Pawan Kalyan and Priyanka Mohan in the lead. The film’s third schedule of the film is currently in progress in Hyderabad. Meanwhile, coming in as a big update, actor Emraan Hashmi has now joined the cast of the film.

The Telugu drama will star Emraan Hashmi playing the nemesis in the film. An important character, Emraan’s addition to the film has come in as great news for cinelovers across India.

Talking about making debut in the Telugu film industry, Emraan Hashmi shares, “I am excited to embark on this new journey with ‘OG’. The movie has a strong and gripping script and it offers me a challenging role that I am looking forward to working with Pawan Kalyan Sir, Sujeeth, Danayya Sir and the team. I am confident that we will create a memorable cinematic experience for the audience.”

Besides Emraan Hashmi and Pawan Kalyan, the film also stars Arjun Das & Sriya Reddy in key roles in the film. With Music by Thaman S, ‘OG’ is produced DVV Danayya, Written & Directed by Sujeeth under DVV Entertainments banner. The film also has veteran actor Prakash Raj in a prominent role.

Emraan Hashmi will also be seen in Salman Khan and Kartina Kaif’s third stand-alone spy film in the YRF spy universe titled Tiger 3.

