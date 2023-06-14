The makers of Ramayana will officially announce the cast, which is believed to be the biggest casting coup in the history of Indian cinema. The film also reportedly involves Ranbir Kapoor in the lead.

Being one of the biggest films in Indian cinema, Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial Ramayana is a film that everyone is keenly eyeing. While the film has been hovering in the buzzing town for many reasons, the makers are keeping all the information close to their hearts and not revealing much to the masses, which is constantly raising the excitement of this humungous mythological epic among the audience.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ramayana producer Namit Malhotra and director Nitesh Tiwari are working day and night to make this magnum opus come to the big screens in a way that justifies the mega-scale of this extravagant project. Moreover, if the sources are to be believed, all the rumours of Yash not being a part of Ramayana are baseless as of now.