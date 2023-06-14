Ranbir Kapoor was once labelled as the alleged casanova of Bollywood but eventually settled with his ‘Daal-Chawal’ in life, which happens to be Alia Bhatt, and the couple now shares a daughter named Raha together. Today, we bring a throwback to when during an interview before the release of ‘Sanju’, Ranbir compared her women count of less than ten with Sanjay Dutt’s 308, which was regarding all the women they slept with. Scroll below to read the scoop.

For those who don’t know, Sanju was based on Sanjay’s life and starred Ranbir, Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. Back then, Kapoor dated some of the most popular actresses in Bollywood, including Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, and Katrina Kaif.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now talking about Sanju, Sanjay Dutt reportedly had a fling with every co-star that he has ever worked with. And while the media allegedly labelled Ranbir Kapoor as a modern-day Casanova, he once compared his count and revealed it is less than ten and Sanjay’s is over 308.

Ranbir Kapoor told India Today about getting into the character, “I called Sanjay Dutt the night before every shoot. I wanted to know what was going through his mind when all of these incidents happened with him.”

Kapoor recalled an anecdote and said, “This particular time Baba was so high on drugs that he thought a candle was burning Sunil Dutt Saab’s head. Sanjay then proceeded to put out the imaginary candle. It was then that Dutt Saab got to know that Sanju was completely hooked on to drugs.”

What are your thoughts on Ranbir Kapoor comparing his count with Sanjay Dutt’s back in the day? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Exclusive: Not Ranbir Kapoor, But Farhan Akhtar To Replace Salman Khan In Champions Portraying The Role Of An Arrogant, Drunkard Coach?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News