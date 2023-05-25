If there’s one love story from yesteryears that we all love and adore among many, it is Sunil Dutt and Nargis’. They fell in love on the ‘Mother India’ sets, and the rest is history. The couple faced many challenges in their marriage and shared three children together named Sanjay Dutt, Priya Dutt and Namrata Dutt. Today, we bring you a throwback of when Sunil sat next to his wife Nargis, who fell into a coma battling cancer in the US and would talk to her. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Today is veteran actor Sunil’s 18th death anniversary, and while his son Sanjay is a colossal actor today, his father had an important role to play in his fame and successful journey in Bollywood.

In 1997, during an interview with Simi Garewal, Sunil Dutt opened up on his wife Nargis’ illness and said, “A time came when her kidneys failed, she developed a heart problem, and the doctor told me, ‘Sunil, this is now the end, and I don’t feel that even if she recovers from the coma, she might be like a vegetable. And it is better that we switch off the machines and let her go’.”

Sunil Dutt ‘couldn’t answer’ the doctors and asked for time to discuss this with his children and added, “My kids started crying when I told them, and they said ‘Papa, no. As long as there is medicine and as long as the machines are working on her, let it go on. And we are sure our mother will come back to us’. I told the doctor that my kids don’t agree and let her continue.”

The veteran also revealed how people told him to speak to her as she was in a coma because the patients understood the emotions, so he would sit there talking to her throughout the day. Sunil added, “A lot of people told me that if a person is in deep coma and if you go close to her, you keep on talking to her, one receives the message. So I used to talk to her for hours, sitting over there, talking to her about India, how the people of India are sending messages and telegrams and how your kids are and how they are talking about you. For hours, I used to talk. I don’t know how but she came back and she looked at me and smiled.”

Post that, Nargis eventually got well and was discharged to come back home to India. Host Simi Garewal also recalled a conversation with the late actress upon her return to the country and said, “I still remember Nargis ji saying it. She said, ‘I opened my eyes, and I saw my husband praying,’ and she said, ‘Simi, I am so lucky, aren’t I lucky?’”

Their love for each other was evident, and we loved how they faced all the challenges together. Sanjay Dutt took to his Instagram a while ago and penned a heartfelt note on his later father’s death anniversary; take a look:

