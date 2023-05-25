Alia Bhatt isn’t just a talented actress but also a working mom, a producer and a fashionista who keeps dishing out fashion goals almost every time she steps out of her house. While the actress has received much praise for her looks – especially her Met Gala 2023 look and at the Gucci Cruise 2024 show in Seoul, she has also suffered some wardrobe malfunctions.

While we bet many of you remember the time Alia’s p*nties showed through her lime green pyjamas during the promotions of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, the paps got to see her undies once more about three years later. This wardrobe malfunction occurred in 2017 when the actress interacted with the media after show-stopping for Manish Malhotra.

As seen in this throwback video shared to YouTube by FilmiBeat, Alia Bhatt suffered an embarrassing ‘oops’ moment at the grand finale of India Couture Week (ICW) 2017 in Delhi. The Gangubai Kathiawadi’ actress’ p*nties were captured on camera due to an ill-timed photo taken of the podium’s glass/reflective flooring.

As per the video, this wardrobe malfunction of Alia Bhatt occurred when fashion designer Manish Malhotra – for whom she walked the ramp with Ranveer Singh, lent a helping hand to manage her outfit’s long train and fluff it for pictures to be taken. In an unfortunate moment – when the designer lifted the floor-touching lehenga off the floor, Alia’s underwear was on the reflective surface.

Check out pictures of her 2017 wardrobe malfunction here:

Talking about the look, Alia Bhatt looked nothing less than a royal princess in the beige and silver lehenga ensemble. The outfit consisted of a silver motif, worked long sleeves and a flared dark beige chiffon/net skirt complete floral puff. She completed the with a dupatta (worn like a viel) of a fabric matching the skirt and a glammed-up including red lipstick, blush, mascara and eye shadow.

