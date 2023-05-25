Karan Johar has dropped posters from his next film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, and the internet could not gasp breath looking at Ranveer Singh’s look. Karan Johar shared two solo posters of the actor, who looked suave and dapper in his chiselled chest.

Ranveer dons a blingy attire and probably plays a happy-go-lucky guy in the film. His accessories were blingier and still, the actor pulled them off with utmost ease. Even fans are excited to see him as Rocky in the Karan Johar film now. The internet is gushing over Ranveer’s vibrant avatar as Rocky and netizens feel his Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani look has got temperatures soaring!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Interestingly, Ranveer Singh has already been teased with his ‘Rocky’ look as he made an appearance earlier on a reality show while he was shooting a thirst trap scene for the Karan Johar film.

Ranveer appeared on the Netflix show and was surrounded by the four leading ladies of Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives 2 – Neelam Kothari, Bhavna Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, and Seema Khan. The four women went gaga over his looks in the film. Ranveer was even seen taking a foot massage in the show and entertained Maheep Kapoor, who has a celebrity crush on the actor.

After looking at Ranveer Singh’s look as Rocky, even fans are excited for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. A user wrote, “Love love love.” Another user wrote, “Amazing… Will watch it in theaters.” A third user declared the film as ‘Superhit’ Another comment read, “CANNOT WAIT.”

Ranveer Singh’s look made people excited for Karan Johar’s film’s trailer as well. A user wrote, “Woho. Can’t wait for the trailer!” Even celebs went gaga over his ‘Rocky’ look. Asees Kaur wrote, “Oh bete”, while Seema Sajdeh wrote, “can’t wait!” Maheep Kapoor dropped fire emojis on the poster.

You can see the first-look posters here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Posters featuring both Ranveer and Alia Bhatt:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani helmed by Karan Johar, stars Ranveer Singh as Rocky, Alia Bhatt as Rani and Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi as their parivaar.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Adah Sharma, Post The Kerala Story’s 200 Crore+ Success, Shouldn’t Take The Slippery Slope Like Prabhas, Here’s What She Could Do Next & What She Shouldn’t!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News