Adah Sharma has been getting unprecedented fame from The Kerala Story, and it’s challenging to retain the position after gaining such a peak at this time of her career. At 16 years, she started her acting career with the much-loved horror film 1920, which was also blessed with some brilliant songs.

The 15-year journey would start to feel like every moment was worth it for Adah Sharma. This is where many actors begin to feel pressure letting them make choices they wouldn’t have before achieving the peak.

Prabhas is still falling through a slippery slope after Baahubali in the hope that Adipurush, Salaar or Project K would be the project which will hold him.

Riding through multi-lingual language films, Adah has finally found her career’s biggest hit in The Kerala Story & it’ll, unfortunately, become a barometer for her future films.

Here’s a list of genres she can jump to from here:

1. Period Dramas Based On Strong Women

Ahilyabai Holkar was a remarkable ruler and the queen of the Malwa kingdom in the 18th century. She was known for her wisdom, courage, and generosity. She built many temples, ghats, wells, and dharmashalas across India. She was a courageous warrior and a tremendous archer. She used to fight on the back of an elephant. She defended her territory from many attacks by Bhils and Gonds. She was given the title of ‘The Philosopher Queen’ by a British historian John Keyas, who praised her for being an acute observer of the wider political scene. Adah can transform herself into this brave character of a warrior proving her acting mettle.

2. Sports Drama

Noy was only the first Indian woman to compete in both track and field and field hockey at the international level but also the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Asian Games in 1954. Adah Sharma could take the help of her inspiring life story to churn out an entertaining sports drama.

3. Fiction Cop Drama

With Sonakshi Sinha winning accolades for Dahaad, the bar for cop dramas suddenly went up, making people realise how interesting these could be if done right. Adah can take up to be a female cop adding to the entertaining list led by Rani Mukerji.

A word of caution!

Even big stars like Prabhas are going through this slippery slope of fame post one massive hit, and it’s easy to go through that road if you’re not aware of how everything can end soon. Adah Sharma shouldn’t try to replicate what The Kerala Story did using the same formula its makers applied. Movies like these can’t be repeated, and she should be cautious about falling into the pothole of ‘social dramas’. Yep, awareness through cinema is good but don’t try to ‘educate’ viewers with every film of yours because there will come a time when they’ll start rejecting you for being too preachy because of Diminishing Marginal Utility (DMU); there will come a saturation point.

